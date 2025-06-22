Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 160.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cintas by 19,644.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,629 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,057,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cintas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $218.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average of $205.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.20 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

