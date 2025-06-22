Clayton M. Magouyrk Sells 15,000 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $205.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $573.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,373,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,113 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

