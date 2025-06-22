Comparing Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) and ING Group (NYSE:ING)

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) and ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Royal Bank Of Canada and ING Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank Of Canada 0 2 5 1 2.88 ING Group 0 4 1 1 2.50

Royal Bank Of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $193.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.76%. Given Royal Bank Of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Royal Bank Of Canada is more favorable than ING Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank Of Canada $98.71 billion 1.82 $11.92 billion $9.00 14.13 ING Group $24.47 billion 2.92 $5.77 billion $2.11 9.67

This table compares Royal Bank Of Canada and ING Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Royal Bank Of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than ING Group. ING Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank Of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank Of Canada and ING Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank Of Canada 13.37% 15.75% 0.87% ING Group 27.70% 11.68% 0.60%

Volatility & Risk

Royal Bank Of Canada has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Royal Bank Of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of ING Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Royal Bank Of Canada pays an annual dividend of $4.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ING Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Royal Bank Of Canada pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Group pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Bank Of Canada has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Royal Bank Of Canada beats ING Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of wealth, investment, trust, banking, credit, and other advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients; asset management products to institutional and individual clients; and asset and investor services to financial institutions, asset managers, and asset owners. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, property and casualty, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, and mobile advisors; digital platforms; and independent brokers and partners. The company's Capital Markets segment offers advisory and origination, sales and trading, lending and financing, and transaction banking services to corporations, institutional clients, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts. It also offers business lending products; SME loans; consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans and other consumer lending loans; and mortgages. In addition, the company provides working capital solutions; debt and equity market solutions; various loans; payments; and cash management, trade and corporate finance, and treasury services, as well as savings, investment, insurance, and digital banking services. It serves individual customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

