Contrasting Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) and Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and Sypris Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -184.37% -39.14% -24.69% Sypris Solutions -0.27% -1.89% -0.30%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $126.20 million 0.76 -$198.13 million ($1.99) -0.47 Sypris Solutions $140.18 million 0.32 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -196.00

This table compares Blink Charging and Sypris Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sypris Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Sypris Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blink Charging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Blink Charging has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sypris Solutions has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blink Charging and Sypris Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 5 3 0 2.38 Sypris Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Blink Charging currently has a consensus price target of $2.47, suggesting a potential upside of 165.46%. Given Blink Charging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

Summary

Sypris Solutions beats Blink Charging on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About Sypris Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications. The Sypris Electronics segment includes circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability and design to specification work. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.