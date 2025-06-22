Contrasting Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Lifestyle -44.63% -196.13% -54.28% American Woodmark 5.82% 11.09% 6.35%

Volatility & Risk

Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Woodmark 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nova Lifestyle and American Woodmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Woodmark has a consensus target price of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.91%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Nova Lifestyle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and American Woodmark”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Lifestyle $9.69 million 2.15 -$5.56 million ($4.50) -0.34 American Woodmark $1.71 billion 0.44 $99.46 million $6.48 7.85

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Lifestyle. Nova Lifestyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Nova Lifestyle on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company also provides physiotherapeutic jade mats for use in therapy clinic, hospitality, and real estate projects. It distributes its products under the Nova LifeStyle, Diamond Sofa, and Nova Living brand directly, as well as through internet sales and online marketing campaigns, and participation in exhibitions and trade shows primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. The company was formerly known as Stevens Resources, Inc. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

