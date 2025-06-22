CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading 5.8% Higher – Here’s Why

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $184.70 and last traded at $179.89. 12,584,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 21,585,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRWV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $43.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

CoreWeave Trading Up 8.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.91.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,440. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

