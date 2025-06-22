Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Vale by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,338,000 after buying an additional 10,557,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vale by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,995,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vale by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Vale by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,475 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

