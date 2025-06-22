Critical Survey: SOBR Safe (SOBR) vs. Its Rivals

Risk & Volatility

SOBR Safe has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOBR Safe’s competitors have a beta of -13.72, indicating that their average share price is 1,472% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOBR Safe and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe $210,000.00 -$8.61 million -0.01 SOBR Safe Competitors $1.20 billion $32.18 million -11.50

SOBR Safe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SOBR Safe. SOBR Safe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SOBR Safe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe -3,180.08% -117.88% -98.76% SOBR Safe Competitors -370.26% -109.60% -21.85%

Summary

SOBR Safe competitors beat SOBR Safe on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band. It also offers SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution for applications in probation management, fleet and facility, alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. SOBR Safe, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

