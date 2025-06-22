Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Crocs worth $18,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 20.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Crocs by 43.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROX stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

