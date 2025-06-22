Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $266,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

