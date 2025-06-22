CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,807.89 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,410.66 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,888.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,898.92. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

