CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 866 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 866 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $234.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

