CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.