CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 128.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

