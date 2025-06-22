CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.50%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

