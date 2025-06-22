CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.