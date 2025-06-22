CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $221,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after acquiring an additional 686,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,367,000 after purchasing an additional 357,894 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,032,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,959,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,090,000 after purchasing an additional 479,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

