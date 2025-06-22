CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $221,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after acquiring an additional 686,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,367,000 after purchasing an additional 357,894 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,032,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,959,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,090,000 after purchasing an additional 479,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
