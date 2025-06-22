CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,028,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

OUNZ opened at $32.44 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.11.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

