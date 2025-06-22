CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 765.85%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $6,642,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

