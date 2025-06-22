CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $72.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.