D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

