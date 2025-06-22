D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.4%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.