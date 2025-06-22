Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE DELL opened at $119.44 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock valued at $167,441,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.