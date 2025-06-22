Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.85. 47,708,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 60,625,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 2.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

