Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.52. 54,762,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 117,485,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

