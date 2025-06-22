Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.56. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

