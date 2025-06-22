Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. HSBC raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

