DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 158,331 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,859. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $1,767,501.73.

On Monday, May 5th, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,796,529.08.

On Monday, April 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $1,703,641.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

