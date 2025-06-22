Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 20th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Post, and Regal Rexnord are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,916,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153,928. The firm has a market cap of $766.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 11,631,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,018,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $35.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock remained flat at $88.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,367. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $10.23 on Friday, hitting $1,032.45. 105,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,052.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,048.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $888.74 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $58.86. 1,091,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

POST stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 542,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,680. Post has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of RRX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26.

