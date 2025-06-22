Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – June 19th

Tesla, Enphase Energy, and CarMax are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture or support battery-powered automobiles and related technologies. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growing market for zero-emission transportation, including automakers, battery producers and charging-infrastructure providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,677,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,787,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.42 and a 200 day moving average of $332.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $179.66 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,564,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.69. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. 5,619,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,575. CarMax has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

