Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $24,169,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $585,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:ESI opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

