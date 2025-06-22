Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.42. 289,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 908,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a C$7.50 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.64. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $44,906. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.