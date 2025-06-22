Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.42. 289,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 908,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a C$7.50 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.54.

In other news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.64. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $44,906. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.