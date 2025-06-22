Entertainment Stocks To Consider – June 19th

Flutter Entertainment, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Roblox, and Arista Networks are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily involved in creating, producing, and distributing entertainment content—such as films, television, music, video games, live events, and theme parks. Investing in these equities offers exposure to the performance of media and entertainment industries, which can be driven by consumer trends, box-office receipts, subscription growth, and intellectual-property portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $272.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,452,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,611. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.32. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $175.59 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.64.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.38. 13,953,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,969,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.72. 7,980,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,976. The company has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.61. 8,859,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,954,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. Roblox has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37.

