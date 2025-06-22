Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,426 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.