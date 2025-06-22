Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 872 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

