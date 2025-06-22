Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 20,024 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,678 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

