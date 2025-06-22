Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 3,161 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1%

Clorox stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.33 and a one year high of $171.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $146.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

