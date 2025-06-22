Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 44,324 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,323 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $34.39 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

