Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 53,162 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 239.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after buying an additional 2,937,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after buying an additional 2,048,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,006,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

