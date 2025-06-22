Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chubb by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $203,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh bought 9,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CB opened at $283.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.56. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.