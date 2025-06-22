Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.19% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,869,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,908,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $446.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

