Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

