Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.45.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.