Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

