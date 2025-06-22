Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Centene by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 100,039 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Centene by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,046,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

CNC stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.99 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

