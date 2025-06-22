Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

