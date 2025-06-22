Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

