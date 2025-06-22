Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $18,342,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $225.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average of $244.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

