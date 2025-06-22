Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.