Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

